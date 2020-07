MCALLEN, TEXAS (KVEO) — Two McAllen police officers are hospitalized after a shooting in McAllen.

Officials confirm that two officers were shot near Queta Road in McAllen.

The officers were transported and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Access to Ware Road and Queta Road are being closed off as police investigate the incident.

We will bring you more details as they become available.