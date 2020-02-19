Two Jefferson County Schools to merge

Jefferson County, Ala., (WIAT) — Hillview Elementary and Crumly Chapel Elementary Schools are officially merging. The K-5 school will be named after U.W. Clemon who is an attorney, a former Alabama state senator and former federal judge. Clemon was the first African American to serve as a federal judge in Alabama, having been appointed in 1980 by President Jimmy Carter.

The new school site is directly across the street from Minor High School off of Minor Parkway. Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin says low enrollment is an issue at Hillview and Crumly Chapel elementary schools, adding that students are limited by the programs. “These two schools are old schools and it was time to rebuild them and so now they’re getting a brand new school,” says Gonsoulin. The new school will hold 700 students with a storm shelter. The 90,000 square foot school will include a media center. Twenty five Chromebooks will be in each classroom. The state of the art will have music, art and pre-k classroms.

Principals at Crumly Chapel and Hillview elementary schools are pleased with the upgrade. “These children deserve a lot better,” says Bert Stewart.

U.W. Clemon Elementary School is scheduled to combine by January 1st, 2021.