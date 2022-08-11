BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police department is investigating two homicides that occurred blocks apart from each other in Ensley Thursday night.

BPD tweeted that a homicide investigation was in progress in the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley at 11:08 p.m. The department later tweeted that an additional homicide investigation was underway in the 2800 Block of 29th Place Ensley at 11:22 p.m.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related. BPD is currently investigating both scenes.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.