MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – Two teenagers were stabbed inside Grand Central Terminal’s dining concourse on Christmas, according to New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The stabbing happened around 11:25 a.m. Officials said the two girls, ages 14 and 16, were visiting from South America and having lunch at the time of the incident.

One girl was stabbed in the thigh and the other was stabbed in the back, sources told Nexstar’s WPIX. Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson, was arrested less than a minute after a report was made about the stabbing, according to authorities.

He allegedly argued with restaurant staff after being told he couldn’t sit in the business’s area, according to local reporting. He then made statements about the teenagers being allowed to sit in the restaurant before the alleged stabbing, saying he wants “all the white people dead,” sources said.

Hutcherson, who has an extensive criminal record, has been charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.