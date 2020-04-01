Two deaths related to COVID-19 confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two deaths related to COVID-19 19 have now been confirmed in Shelby County.

Coroner Lina Evans said that, unfortunately, there would likely be more deaths in the area from the virus. She said the victims were two men in their 60’s who had pre-existing conditions.

Evans said that even if underlying conditions are ultimately to blame, determining a patient’s cause of death will continue to be a team effort between local and state agencies moving forward.

“That’s where we are with the conversation: what is the criteria that one must meet to be COVID-19 death,” Evans said.

Evans said Shelby County has a mass casualty plan and resources from the EMA in case the morgue becomes overcrowded.

