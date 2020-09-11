2 Birmingham schools getting free technology through Verizon initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New technology is always nice for schools to have, but with virtual learning brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it takes on another level of significance.

Today, parents of students at Hudson K-8 and Wilkerson Middle School will go by the schools to pick up free iPads for their children. The technology is free through the Verizon Innovative Learning Initiative, a program that ensures that every student has the technological resources they need for learning.

“This is huge for our students,” Dabida Johnson, principal at Wilkerson Middle School, said, “because they get one-on-one devices, they’re able to connect with their teachers while we’re doing remote learning.”

Teachers also get new technology through the program. Hudson and Wilkerson are two of 110 schools nationwide that are joining the initiative, which offers internet access, tablets and technology-based education resources.

LATEST POSTS