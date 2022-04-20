TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday in connection with a burglary and fire reported at Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s home last week.

According to Tuscaloosa police, Robert Kelly and Angela Goodfellow, both 43, were arrested just before 3 p.m. Wednesday after law enforcement received a tip that the two were in the area of Beauty Mark on Skyland Boulevard.

The break-in at Nungesser’s home occurred on Thursday, April 14. Nungesser said that sports collectibles were stolen and damaged. He said it appeared that burglars smashed through the back door of the home.

The intruders left a stove burner on in the kitchen in what Nungesser believed was an attempt to burn down the house. An intruder was injured, Nungesser speculated, as a Saints jersey was used to wipe up what appeared to be blood.

Tuscaloosa police said that Kelly and Goodfellow are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail “awaiting extradition to Louisiana to face charges of burglary and simple arson.”