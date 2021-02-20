Two arrested in multi-county pursuit Friday night

Burt Anthony Williams (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Tracy Don Winnett (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

CULLMAN AND MORGAN COUNTIES, Ala. – Two people face charges after a multi-county pursuit Friday night.

A Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-65 south near Hartselle. The vehicle failed to stop, and the occupants tossed items out in the process. The pursuit entered Cullman County, where the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers joined the pursuit.

After driving along multiple roads within Cullman County, the vehicle ended up back on I-65 north, and a Cullman Police officer spiked the vehicle’s tires at exit 308.

The vehicle continued north on its rims and with lights off on I-65 to the Lacon exit (mile marker 318), where a Morgan County deputy stopped the vehicle. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled on I-65 at Highway 31.

The driver, Burt Anthony Williams, 45, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and additionally charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, along with multiple traffic citations.

The passenger, Tracy Don Winnett, 48, was arrested on outstanding warrants with both the Cullman and Morgan County Sheriff’s Offices. Additional charges for her include possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office said Williams was taken to the hospital before he was booked into the Morgan County Jail with Winnett.

Additional charges are pending and the Falkville Police Department assisted as well.