2 arrested in Morgan County septuple murder

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two people have been arrested in connection with the murders of seven people in Morgan County earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed John Michael Legg and Frederic Allen Rogers were arrested in Marion County, Oregon during a traffic stop.

They both have been charged with capital murder and our sister station KOIN tells us both have waived their extradition back to Morgan County.

Sheriff Puckett said both suspects are originally from Morgan County and knew everyone in the house.

According to Puckett, the suspects and three victims were part of a local club called the “7 Deadly Sins,” which Puckett said was dismantling at the time of the murder and was no threat to the community.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office worked with 25 different agencies, including the FBI, across three states to find Legg and Rogers.

Seven people were found shot to death June 5 at a home in Valhermoso Springs. Authorities identified the victims as Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs, Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs, Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19 of Decatur, Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens, and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Sommerville, James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, and a 17-year-old girl.

