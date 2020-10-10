Two arrested in connection with missing Los Angeles firefighter

Francisco Aguilar, a firefighter from Los Angeles has been reported missing during a visit to Baja California, Mexico. (Courtesy: Aguilar Family)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a California firefighter missing since August.

The arrests took place Thursday night along a highway near Rosarito Beach south of Tijuana.

According to prosecutors in Baja California, the couple were the last two people seen with Francisco “Frank” Aguilar, a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The suspects have been identified only as Santos ‘N’ and Fanny ‘N.’ Both Mexican nationals.





Santos ‘N’ and Fanny ‘N’ have been arrested in connection with Frank Aguilar’s disappearance in Baja California. (Courtesy: Baja California Attorney General’s Office)

The two reportedly had Aguilar’s credit card on them when they were arrested, which had been used in Tijuana, Rosarito and Ensenada in recent weeks.

Chief Prosecutor Hiram Sanchez said the couple were the last two people to be seen with Aguilar. And that the two were also recorded by surveillance cameras at Aguilar’s condo the night he went missing.

Sanchez said the female suspect had set a date with Aguilar, who arrived in his SUV to meet her near Rosarito. That’s when the male suspect is said to have “jumped” Aguilar to try and kidnap him.

Blood was reportedly found in the vehicle. According to investigators, it appears Aguilar was shot as he tried to flee the car to evade capture.

Right now, according to Sanchez, the suspects are facing forced disappearance and theft charges.

Sanchez also said they will continue looking for Aguilar “as if he is alive.”

The two suspects have reportedly denied knowing or ever meeting Aguilar.

The L.A. firefighter had gone to his property in Northern Baja California in late August to check on his condo.

