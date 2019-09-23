Two 6-year-olds arrested after tantrum

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is expressing outrage after her 6-year-old granddaughter was handcuffed, arrested and fingerprinted because of a tantrum at school.

Meralyn Kirkland acknowledges that her granddaughter might have been acting out in class last Thursday, but says it was because the child had not been sleeping well because of a medical condition.

WATCH: Officials hold a press conference regarding two 6-year-olds who were arrested for throwing a tantrum

In an interview with WKMG News 6 in Orlando , Kirkland said a staff member at an elementary school was kicked while trying to calm the child.

That’s when the school’s resource officer Dennis Turner intervened and sent the first grader to a juvenile detention center for fingerprints and a mug shot.

Orlando police say they’ve launched an internal investigation to determine if the resource officer followed proper protocol in arresting the girl on battery charges.

Authorities say a Florida police officer has been suspended as he is investigated for arresting a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old for separate incidents at their schools.

Orlando television station WKMG reported Sunday that Officer Dennis Turner has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Orlando Police Department.

The department’s policy requires an officer to get the approval of a watch commander for the arrest of someone under age 12.

WKMG says that didn’t happen during last Thursday’s arrests.

The 8-year-old was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center before being released to a family member. The child’s gender wasn’t released, nor was the reason for the arrest.

The 6-year-old girl was returned to her school, and not processed, after a transport officer found out approval wasn’t obtained.