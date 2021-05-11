Twin babies taken during Savannah shooting found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twin babies abducted during a shooting in Savannah Tuesday morning have been found safe.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the woman accused of taking the 6-week-old boys is now in custody.

#SPDAlert SPD is looking for a black female possibly named Kathleen(photo from previous day). She has 6-week-old boys named Matto and Lorenzo who were taken during a shooting on NE 36th Street. She is traveling in a white sedan possibly a Kia Optima. Anyone with info call 911! pic.twitter.com/2LZU0Z4dZz — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 11, 2021

Officials say the twins, Lorenzo and Matto Rogers, were located in the Lost Plantation neighborhood in Rincon on St. Andrews Road.

According to SPD, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 36th Street, about 25 miles from where the twins were found.

One woman was injured in the shooting. Officials say she was transported to the hospital with what appear to be serious injuries.

An Amber Alert issued for the twins has since been canceled.

