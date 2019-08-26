Police: Suspect charged with rape at Tuscaloosa student housing complex

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit have made an arrest in connection to rape at a student housing complex.

Tereza Demone Jones, 24, was arrested Monday after being interviewed by authorities.

According to TVCU, a female reported she had been forcibly raped in a breezeway to an apartment in Campus Evolution Village Sunday morning. She provided a description of the suspect which led authorities to Jones.

Jones has been charged with first-degree rape. TVCU says they have reason to believe Jones is a repeat offender.

Jones was taken into custody on a $60,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events