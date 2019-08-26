Police: Suspect charged with rape at Tuscaloosa student housing complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit have made an arrest in connection to rape at a student housing complex.

Tereza Demone Jones, 24, was arrested Monday after being interviewed by authorities.

According to TVCU, a female reported she had been forcibly raped in a breezeway to an apartment in Campus Evolution Village Sunday morning. She provided a description of the suspect which led authorities to Jones.

Jones has been charged with first-degree rape. TVCU says they have reason to believe Jones is a repeat offender.

Jones was taken into custody on a $60,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS