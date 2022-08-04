Tuscaloosa Police investigating Jack Warner Parkway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near an intersection (Photo courtesy of Tim Reid).

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman from Nebraska was struck by a car near the University of Alabama campus Thursday evening.

According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, a 45-year-old woman from Nebraska was hit near the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Jack Warner Parkway. She was transported via ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center and later to UAB for treatment.

It is unknown what condition the woman is in or if she has any injuries.

The woman’s family was on-scene and accompanied her to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Jack Warner Parkway between Hackberry and Marrs Spring is closed at this time. TPD is currently investigating this case.

