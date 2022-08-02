TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — City council voted Tuesday night to move forward with a $100 million investment to begin construction of the Saban Center.

Mayor Walt Maddox said it could elevate opportunities for education and Tuscaloosa’s economy.

“We’re going to put together a first-class STEM facility that’s going to have our children in Tuscaloosa ready to meet the challenges of the 21st Century,” Maddox said. “I think it becomes the epicenter for who we are, and it demonstrates not only to ourselves but to the world that Tuscaloosa is a premier city not only in our country but across the globe.”

The former Tuscaloosa News building will soon house the Saban Center. Maddox said the landmark decision made in a 6-1 vote with the city council will move the project forward to the construction stage.

Maddox said the Sabans were the first to come forward to create the $45 million STEM center. It will now be joined by an event center and linked to River District Park.

“This is really the heart of our downtown and riverfront. It’s the perfect site for both of these projects,” Director of the Saban Center Audrey Buck said. “This couldn’t be possible without the generosity of the Sabans and this really wonderful public-private partnership.”

A one-cent sales tax through Elevate Tuscaloosa will help to fund construction and operation. The rest of the funds come from families like the Sabans.

“Their generosity is going to go a long way in making sure our partnership, the city and the Saban family and many others are going to create something very successful for our children,” Maddox said.

Finalizing designs for the center will be the project’s next big step. 14 months from now it will go into a bids phase and three years from now, the Saban Center is expected to open. However, Buck said River District Park is expected to open any day.