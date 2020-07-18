Tuscaloosa teen facing gun, weapon charges after pursuit, active search for second suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a 17-year-old driver on felony drug and weapon charges after a pursuit and they are actively searching for a second suspect.
Two TPD officers attempted to stop a Honda Fit that was speeding on 23rd Street on Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. When the driver refused to stop, the officers were led on a pursuit onto T.Y. Rogers Avenue, 25th Street, and Elm Street.
The driver jumped from the moving vehicle and was captured shortly after a foot pursuit. The vehicle struck a brick mailbox in front of New Home Baptist Church on 26th Street.
A passenger jumped from the vehicle, dropping a fully loaded AR-15 in the street.
Police were still actively searching for that suspect as of 8 p.m. Friday.
Officers also found a fully loaded handgun in the driver’s possession, and other loaded
weapons in the vehicle. In addition to the weapons, they recovered a large quantity of marijuana and empty baggies as evidence.
The driver’s identity has not been released.
He is facing multiple charges including resisting arrest, possessing a firearm, and first-degree possession of marijuana. He will be held in the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.
