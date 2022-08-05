TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out.

23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down.

“It made me very angry because you don’t expect to get shot and as people try to relate to you being shot, it makes me even more furious because now I have to change my whole life,” Rhone said. “Change my eating habits and change the way I interact with people.”

At approximately 1:20 a.m. July 27, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the Spades Restaurant and Lounge on a report of a shooting.

Officers found victim Tyler Rhone suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to DCH for treatment. Rhone claims no one from the business came to his aid to offer medical attention until the ambulance arrived.

“We were walking to our cars and gunshots rang out and I became a victim of it,” Rhone said.

Rhone was in Tuscaloosa visiting his family. He is an engaged father of three children and a military veteran who served four years in the United States Army.

Spades business owner LaQuinton Toney apologized to Rhone and his family for the incident, but says his business was not at fault.

“First and foremost I would like to give a sincere apology to Mr. Rhone and his family. I know this was a very unfortunate situation and we did everything we could do,” Toney said. “We had off-duty officers and extra security surrounding the building.”

Tuscaloosa City Council currently has no plans to revoke the restaurant’s business license.

Corey Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault on July 29. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he was released on $60,000 bond.