Tuscaloosa replacing ticket fines with toy donations during the holidays

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting on Wednesday, Tuscaloosa drivers who receive an overtime parking ticket can pay it off by giving back to children.

Toys for Tots is a charity that provides children, whose families cannot afford presents, with Christmas gifts. Tuscaloosa residents can purchase a toy valued at $10 or more to cover an $18 parking ticket or a toy/toys valued at $20 or more to cover two $18 tickets. Toys in lieu of tickets is the communities’ way of giving back during the holidays.

Those who receive a ticket and decide to donate a toy can bring their gift to Tuscaloosa Municipal Court at 2122 6th St. between Wednesday and Dec. 14. The city is requesting receipts of the toy purchases.

