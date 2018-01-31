Tuscaloosa Police track down sexual assault suspect after over a year of searching

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights file photo

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have tracked down a suspect in a sexual assault case from 2016, according to a release from the department.

Investigators were reportedly able to follow new information in the case that led them to obtain warrants against 19-year-old Colby De’Wayne Daniels Lewis of Demopolis. Lewis is facing one charge each of Burglary I, Rape I, and Sodomy I, and has been placed in the county jail on a total of $120,000 in bonds.

Lewis is charged in an incident that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. A 19-year-old female UA student reported that she had walked back to her apartment from the Strip around 1:45 a.m., and shortly after returning home an unknown male walked into her apartment and sexually assaulted her after reportedly threatening her with a firearm. 

CBS 42 will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events