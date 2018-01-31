Tuscaloosa Police track down sexual assault suspect after over a year of searching

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have tracked down a suspect in a sexual assault case from 2016, according to a release from the department.

Investigators were reportedly able to follow new information in the case that led them to obtain warrants against 19-year-old Colby De’Wayne Daniels Lewis of Demopolis. Lewis is facing one charge each of Burglary I, Rape I, and Sodomy I, and has been placed in the county jail on a total of $120,000 in bonds.

Lewis is charged in an incident that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. A 19-year-old female UA student reported that she had walked back to her apartment from the Strip around 1:45 a.m., and shortly after returning home an unknown male walked into her apartment and sexually assaulted her after reportedly threatening her with a firearm.

CBS 42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

