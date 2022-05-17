TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — If you see something, say something. A message police are spreading to Tuscaloosa residents after a 3-year-old was shot while swimming in a pool Monday afternoon.

Four teenagers face charges in the shooting that took place at an apartment complex on Hargrove Road.

Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders told CBS 42 that he was glad the victim will recover, but he is frustrated that his officers have had to investigate so many recent shootings where young kids have been victims.

“We need to come together as a community and put down the guns and stop the violence,” Sanders said. “Be considerate of others before acting on any hatred or beef you have with others. It’s frustrating that we get calls about somebody young, who gets shot, who is trying to enjoy their life”.

Georgia Black is also fed up with all the shootings in Tuscaloosa. Her 13-year-old grandson Kei’lan Allen was shot and killed while sitting in his bedroom at his home last October. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting and was in the wrong place at the wrong time according to police.

“It has to start at home, the community can help, but it has to start at home. You have to have control over your children,” said Black. “You have to be there for your children and love them. Love your children”.

Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders said the police department plans to beef up patrols during the summer months to try and prevent gun violence.