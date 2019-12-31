Tuscaloosa police searching for suspect of multiple motel robberies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a suspect that over the past several months allegedly robbed several motels in Tuscaloosa County.

The first instance was on August 24 in the 4500 block of E McFarland Boulevard, the second robbery on December 8 in the 1200 block of E Skyland Boulevard and the third incident on the 1900 block of McFarland Boulevard Northport.

According to TPD, during each occurrence, the suspect entered the business, brandished a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect or any information on the several incidents, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

