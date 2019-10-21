Tuscaloosa police need help identifying beer theft suspect

Breaking News
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The following was released by the Tuscaloosa Police Department:

On October 11, 2019, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded on a theft call in the 1700 block of Greensboro Ave. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect depicted in the security photos took assorted cases of beer, then left the store without paying. The suspect was last seen driving a white Dodge Caravan

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect depicted in the store security photos, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

