Tuscaloosa police make arrest in fatal weekend shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been charged with capital murder following a shooting over the weekend.

At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue East, where one subject was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center while the other was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Justin Lanier Douglas.

After further investigation by the TPD Violent Crimes Unit, 25-year-old Devonte Montel Hinton was developed as a suspect, arrested and charged with the shooting. More arrests are possible in the case.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or any of the suspects involved are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

