Tuscaloosa police investigating Friday morning shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 48th Place East, where a subject reported he was sitting in his car when he was approached by a male suspect who demanded his cell phone and wallet. In the course of the robbery, several shots were fired and the victim was struck one time in the abdomen.

The victim is now being treated for his injuries, which are not life-threatening at this time. The Violent Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has information is encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205 464-8690.