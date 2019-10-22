Tuscaloosa police investigate car vandalism cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police investigators are looking for whoever is responsible for spray painting a number of vehicles causing damages to cars.

Nicole Stephan is a resident living at University Downs apartments on 15th street. She is very upset that vandals are causing problems where she lives.

“They should be prosecuted and if they live here their leases should be terminated,” Stephan said. “You need to stop because they are going to get you and catch you. There will be consequences to your actions.”

TPD spokesperson Teena Richardson says last Thursday night someone used spray paint to vandalize several parked cars at University Downs apartments. And Saturday night suspects also hit another apartment complex near the strip and spray painted some other vehicles.

“First of all you need to stop, this is costing these victims money and its not funny at all. If you’ve received any damage to your car, home, your property, and your apartment please report it as soon as possible. You can be charged with a number of criminal mischiefs and hopefully, those subjects will be apprehended soon.”

Nicole Stephan is hoping who did this will be brought to justice.

“When I saw that this happened last Thursday my immediate reaction was that could have been me,” Stephan said. “Because I came home around eleven that night and my first thought is that could have been my car.”

Police tell CBS 42 no suspects have been arrested, but the cases are still under investigation.

