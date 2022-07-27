TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is conducting an operation to combat a recent rise in catalytic converter thefts. Investigators say suspects are stealing the devices from parked vehicles at churches, businesses and non-profit agencies.

One church that was victimized was the First Assembly of God. Pastor Charles Lenn says he felt disappointed and frustrated after thieves stole a catalytic converter from underneath one of his 25-seat passenger buses a few months ago.

“I think they should be prosecuted. In a way I think some people are desperate, their victims are inconsequential,” Lenn said. “I don’t think they are an enemy to the church. We didn’t come to the conclusion they were awful human beings for stealing from the church. Stealing is stealing”.

TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division has received reports of 78 catalytic converters stolen since mid-April during 46 incidents. 40 of these thefts occurred after June 1.

TPD Captain Kip Hart says he takes these crimes very seriously and wants to catch whoever is responsible.

“We’ve noticed a significant increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts over the past couple of months,” Hart said. “Right now we are beginning an operation to target that crime and those who are participating in that crime.”

Several officers will be assigned to patrol potential target areas.