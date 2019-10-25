Tuscaloosa PD asking for assistance identifying woman stole $600 in gift cards, soda

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

According to TOD, the suspect walked into a convenience store in the 800 block of Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the counter with two $300 gift cards, a Sprite and a package of cashews. After the cards were loaded with the money, she put them in her purse and left with the Sprite without paying.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

