Tuscaloosa PD: 73 cases to be brought against men accused of breaking into vehicles over past month

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested two men accused of breaking into multiple vehicles over the past month.

A total of 73 cases will be presented to a grand jury against the two suspects.

According to TPD, all of the auto burglaries were of vehicles that were left unlocked. Some of the victims had put security cameras to catch the criminals.

The suspects took several handguns from vehicles and were armed on multiple break-ins as well.

After investigating, TPD was able to identify the suspects as 21-year-old Christopher Dewayne Young and 21-year-old Labarry Derrell Prewitt. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force agents located a residence in Holt and arrested the two.

After the arrest, authorities were able to recover two stolen handguns and other property taken from the burglaries.

Young was arrested on nine auto burglary warrants and is being held on a $108,000 bond. Prewitt was arrested on six auto burglary warrants and is being held on a $90,000 bond.

