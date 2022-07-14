TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man was arrested on charges related to possession of obscene matter of minors.

Braden Thomas Blair, 30, was arrested and charged with eight counts of possession of obscene matter depicting persons under the age of 17 engaged in obscene acts on Wednesday.

Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at a Tuscaloosa

residence on the morning of June 7. Probable cause was found to issue arrest warrants for Blair.

Blair was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting a $120,000 bond.