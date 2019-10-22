Tuscaloosa man arrested for engaging in ‘intimate’ relationship with 12-year-old girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old man after being informed he was having an “intimate relationship” with a 12-year-old girl.

Mario Pablo Ortiz was arrested Tuesday at his residence following a call TPD received about the alleged relationship.

Ortiz has been charged with first and second-degree rape and interference with custody. He is currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on an $80,000 bond.

