Tuscaloosa group warning UA students about dangers of vaping

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the last few years, vaping has become popular across the country. It’s also a popular activity among college students.

With the popularity of vaping on the University of Alabama’s campus, there is one local organization that is trying to educate people on the dangers of vaping.

“It’s absolutely an epidemic,” said Kenna Young, a prevention specialist at PRIDE of Tuscaloosa.

Young said vaping has become an epidemic because young children starting using it at a young age and continue to do it all through the rest of their lives. PRIDE of Tuscaloosa visits middle schools, high schools and colleges to educate students about addiction and the danger of drugs. The agency uses education to create awareness to reduce substance abuse.

Young said vaping is a big problem at UA.

“People are buying THC oil on the black market and are refilling them into these Juul pods or into vape pens that look like a pen and that THC can be mixed with different types of drugs that people don’t know about because they are buying it on the black market.”

Some college students are concerned because they have friends who vape and don’t know the danger that could lead to serious health problems.

“It’s very common for kids to vape,” student Sierra Bonetti said. “I know lots of kids who have Juuls and nicotine devices and they are sold around town at gas stations and there’s lots of ways you can get them.”

PRIDE of Tuscaloosa is hoping to make a difference.

“What we do is we go in and sit there and we don’t judge them,” Young said. “We are just trying to inform people and give them the facts because once you know the facts, you can make an educated choice because lots of people are vaping without knowing what they are getting into.”

Across the country, nine people have died as a result of complications from vaping.