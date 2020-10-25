Tuscaloosa County voters head to the polls for absentee voting Saturday

TUSCALOOSA. Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of Alabamians head to the polls for the second Saturday in a row, as courthouses statewide expand their absentee voting opportunities ahead of the November 3 election.

“I say no matter what rain, sunshine, sleet or snow still come out and vote,” Terrell Walker, a Tuscaloosa voter, said.

Many of them stood in line for several hours with umbrellas in hand to cast their ballot. Despite the circumstances, spirits remained high.

“I’m originally from Michigan, so I have stood in a line with snow up to here,” Chars Williams, a Tuscaloosa voter, said.

“Wasn’t really expecting to stand out here in the rain, but you have to do what you have to do,” Kaitlyn Stahl, another Tuscaloosa voter, said.

Many of them were first time absentee voters reflecting the record breaking numbers Alabama has seen this election year. Election officials are hopeful these expanded voting opportunities will help keep everyone safe who may be concerned with voting on election day amid the pandemic. This is especially of concern since most states nationwide are seeing rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

“It’s better to do it now than be in more crowds of course. I don’t know how crowded it will be. I mean it may be crowded here, but I’m sure it will be much more crowded on Tuesday,” Lauryn Stahl, a Tuscaloosa Voter, said.

The 2020 election year has been marked as highly contentious between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. These voters say the importance of the public letting their voice be heard this year holds a special significance.

“This is a really important election to vote in and I’m kind of glad it’s my first time election, so I’m excited,” Lauryn Stahl said.

“Some of the things I’m seeing in the country going on right now, I’ve never seen before in my life,” Anthony Thompson, a Tuscaloosa voter, said. I hope people get out and express their opinion on how they feel and how important this vote is for everybody in this country right now.”

For more voting information ahead of the November election head to https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/election-information/2020.

