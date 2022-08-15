TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August.

The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.

The Tuscaloosa DA’s office and community partners West AlabamaWorks! will host the event on Aug. 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Kimberly Brackner at 205-349-1252.