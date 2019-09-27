Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Courtney Collins, 16, was reported missing Sept. 24 after she did not return home from school. She was reported a runaway.

Missing juvenile from the Hillcrest area.Courtney Collins w/f 16 years of age. Juvenile was reported as a runaway on… Posted by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 27, 2019

She was last seen at Hallmark Apartment at 814 Garden Parkway Thursday evening.

If you have any information on Collins’ whereabouts, contact TCSO at (205) 752-0616.

