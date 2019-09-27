Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.
Courtney Collins, 16, was reported missing Sept. 24 after she did not return home from school. She was reported a runaway.
She was last seen at Hallmark Apartment at 814 Garden Parkway Thursday evening.
If you have any information on Collins’ whereabouts, contact TCSO at (205) 752-0616.
