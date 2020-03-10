Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter investigating abuse case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County Deputy Hocutt is working an animal cruelty investigation and needs the public’s help locating the suspect who shot a dog in the face with a gun. The animal is still alive but barely holding on.
The Deputy and the Metro Animal Shelter staff addressed the media about the case (see live player above). The dog is reported to be fighting for its life and being treated at the shelter.
Authorities want to apprehend the person that did this crime
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
