NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – As the storm clouds were rolling in Thursday, the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency was already in place tracking it.

The Emergency Operations Center in Northport works to get information out quickly to elected officials as to what is going on with the weather.

Tuscaloosa County Deputy EMA Director Tamara Croom said just because the weather was not as severe this time, it doesn’t mean it will not be next time.

“Some people might be weather tired because we have gotten a lot of false alarms, but I cannot stress enough the time that you are not prepared is the time that you need to be prepared,” Croom said. “I would always rather to be prepared. We are thankful it is not as bad as it could have been.”

Multiple volunteers take the time to stay at the center and do not leave the doors until they are certain everyone in Tuscaloosa County will be safe from the storm.

You can sign up for tuscALERT notifications on the EMA’s website to be first to know where severe weather strikes the county.