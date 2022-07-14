TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa bar and restaurant community is grieving one of their own today.

37-year-old Scott Harless owned the Nocturnal Bar and was a business partner at Central Mesa restaurant. He was killed early Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a train.

Bill Lloyd is the co-owner of Druid City Social bar and restaurant. He knew Harless and calls his death tragic.

“Scott was just really coming into his own, paid his dues and worked in lots of places. He was in the position where he had the experience to be a quality owner and a quality boss,” Lloyd said. “It’s a really serious loss for everyone.”

Tuscaloosa Police say Harless collided with the train at the crossing near Greensboro Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene. Harless was well known in the downtown bar community over the years he worked at many establishments as a manager and bartender.

“It’s a big loss for a lot of people. He’s a Tuscaloosa guy and has been in the restaurant and bar business in town for a long time,” Lloyd said. “He’s really one of the newer generations of hospitality entrepreneurs that was carrying on the development going on downtown.”

A few bars and restaurants closed to allow employees some time to grieve on Wednesday. CBS 42 tried reaching out to the Nocturnal Bar and Central Mesa restaurant but received no comment.