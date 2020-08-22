Tuscaloosa City Schools meal service resumes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Tuscaloosa City Schools meal services will resume starting Monday.
Schools will offer meal pickups each Monday from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Meals will be available at nine schools in the district. Parents and guardians will be asked to provide their child’s full name and lunch number upon pickup.
For a complete list of locations, visit the Tuscaloosa city schools website.
