Tuscaloosa City Schools meal service resumes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Tuscaloosa City Schools meal services will resume starting Monday.

Schools will offer meal pickups each Monday from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Meals will be available at nine schools in the district. Parents and guardians will be asked to provide their child’s full name and lunch number upon pickup.

For a complete list of locations, visit the Tuscaloosa city schools website.

LATEST POSTS