Tuscaloosa City Schools readjusting meal distribution plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Changes are being implemented to Tuscaloosa City Schools’ meal distribution services.

Starting Wednesday morning, TCS will provide three days worth of breakfasts and lunches when handing out meals. Then, next Monday, the school system will provide an entire week’s worth of meals, with a one day a week service.

They’re doing this to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure to employees and families.

For a full list of participating schools and times, click here.

