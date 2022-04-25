TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Schools system has a new partnership with Shelton State Community College.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria from Tuscaloosa City Schools said the plan for the program is to help high school graduates attend college.

“We are proud to announce today the “You are In” project between Shelton State and Tuscaloosa City schools,” Daria said. “As part of our work in city schools, we want to make sure that every graduating senior this May is either enrolled, enlisted, or employed upon graduation. And this partnership with Shelton State makes it possible that graduates have a plan after high school.”

Starting this month, all graduates of the Tuscaloosa City School system will be automatically accepted to Shelton State Community College, all they need to do is have a photo ID and complete a free entrance process to register for classes.

Lamorgan Robinson, a senior at Central High School, says this partnership is huge. She plans to attend Shelton State after graduation. Robinson wants to get her 2-year degree and then transfer to the University of Alabama to pursue her degree in business.

“I think it’s really good that city schools are partnering with Shelton and it makes it easy for students to transfer to Shelton and Shelton is very affordable for students who can’t afford to attend other colleges”.

Dr. Chris Cox says this partnership will make it easier for students to get into college and will be instrumental to help students chase good careers. Cox is the interim president at Shelton State.

“I think what it does for students, it doesn’t matter what your GPA is and it doesn’t matter what your skill set is, if you graduate from Tuscaloosa City schools you can be a student with us,” Cox said.

Admissions personnel from Shelton State will be visiting Northridge, Central, and Paul W. Bryant high schools the week of April 25 to meet with students and assist them in the process as part of an “admit express day.”

Once admitted, all students will select their day to meet advisors, register for classes, tour the college and meet other new students.