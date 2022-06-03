TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City School district has announced locations and dates for its annual Summer Food Service Program.

All children under the age of 18 can eat free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer months. All locations will serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Alberta School of Performing Arts, MLK Jr. Elementary, Westlawn Middle and Central High will be providing this meal service until July 29.

For a full list of participating schools, visit the TCS website.