TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– Police are investigating rash of car break-in cases.

Early Friday morning, four car windows were broken, and thieves broke into the four cars parked inside the parking garage at the Crimson Commons building. University of Alabama students Maggie Donahue and her brother Jack who are from Chicago, live in the building and are upset. Donahue’s jeep was burglarized but her brother’s truck was not.

“It made me super upset and I don’t understand why people have to do this, and I would like to see them get caught and held accountable for their actions. They stole some sunglasses and I had some cash in there they stole as well,” said Donahue. “And it sucks and it took me by surprise especially since we live in a gated community and so for sure it was upsetting.”

Jack Donahue says he is frustrated his sister will have to pay nearly $400 to replace her shattered window. He wants to know how this happened where he lives.

“It was scary, especially happening in a gated community like this we thought our apartment was safe especially with our car doors being locked but I guess not,” Donahue said.

Police investigators say thieves are shattering windows, are taking money, purses, credit cards and also taking guns from cars. Lt. Donny Emmerson says police are doing everything possible to track down suspects.

“We believe that these types of criminals are looking for easy property crimes, not targeting any individual person, doing threats that way but more looking for the quick grab, the quick money and they love to steal guns,” said Emmerson.

Emmerson says a total of 10 car break-ins happened over the weekend with suspects breaking into cars at Oak Trace Apartments, and other vehicles were burglarized at the Fresh Market store on McFarland Blvd. Emmerson says one person was arrested for nine break in cases.

Maggie Donahue says this experience is something she will never forget.

“I won’t be keeping anything valuable in my car anymore and making sure to lock my doors not that did much but won’t be keeping anything valuable in my car anymore,” Donahue said.

Tuscaloosa police say in the past two to three weeks officers have investigated a rash of nearly 30 car break-in cases.