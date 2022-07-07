TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance tracking down those responsible for vandalizing a concession stand and bathroom at Braughton Park in Fosters.

The vandalism was discovered on July 3 at the Tuscaloosa County PARA park.

PARA says the concession stand doors were kicked in, soap dispensers in the restroom were removed from the walls, paper dispensers were damaged, and the fire extinguishers were discharged.

Officials say due to the extent of the damage, the bathroom and concession stand will remain closed until further notice. Becky Booker, the marketing director for TCPARA, confirmed this fact.

“Sadly, to say everyone that will be using that park for the summer will be without restrooms and concessions stand,” Booker said. “The doors were vandalized and due to the supply chain issues, it will take a while before we can get those doors and the facility repaired.”

Booker also says she is disappointed and upset that someone vandalized a facility where families gather to spend fun times together and play sports.

“It is very disheartening that somebody or some people would do this much damage,” Booker said. “I guess they are not thinking about the other people in the community who need to use the facility come in and get some drinks, especially since it’s so hot in the summertime.”

Booker says it will cost more than $5,000 to replace the damaged doors and other items that were damaged.