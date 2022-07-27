TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 1, Tuscaloosa residents may pay off $18 overtime parking tickets with a donation of school supplies valued at $10, according to the City of Tuscaloosa.

“School supplies valued at $20 or more will be accepted in place of two $18 parking tickets. All received supplies will be donated to the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education and distributed to local students in need,” the city said.

A list of suggested supplies and their estimated values can be found here. Any school supplies valued at $10 will be accepted.

Participants can bring their supplies to Tuscaloosa Municipal Court, located at 2122 6th St. The program ends on Aug. 31.