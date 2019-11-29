Turkey-napper in Arkansas? Dog caught on cam with someone’s holiday bird

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – A photo is circulating on social media of what appears to be a turkey-napper.

Our sister station KARK spotted the picture on Facebook Wednesday afternoon with this description: “Anyone missing their frozen turkey? If so, this Conway dog proudly had it in the Round Mtn. area.”

The dog appeared to be a brown Lab.

One comment read “I hope the owners see this and we get to hear the full story!”

“Well he does look pretty pleased with himself! I sure hope he’s thankful cause he’s in big trouble!,” read another.

Photo by Jenny Jones

LATEST POSTS