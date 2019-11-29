CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – A photo is circulating on social media of what appears to be a turkey-napper.
Our sister station KARK spotted the picture on Facebook Wednesday afternoon with this description: “Anyone missing their frozen turkey? If so, this Conway dog proudly had it in the Round Mtn. area.”
The dog appeared to be a brown Lab.
One comment read “I hope the owners see this and we get to hear the full story!”
“Well he does look pretty pleased with himself! I sure hope he’s thankful cause he’s in big trouble!,” read another.
LATEST POSTS
- South Dakota governor surprised by jokes surrounding ‘Meth. We’re on it.’ campaign
- Flu season takes off quickly in Deep South states
- Huntsville officer shot at during welfare check on vehicle, man charged with attempted murder
- More than 1,000 patients sue Indiana hospital over possible exposure to Hepatitis C, B and HIV
- Turkey-napper in Arkansas? Dog caught on cam with someone’s holiday bird