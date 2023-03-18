CRESTLINE VILLAGE, Ala. (WIAT) – We are one day away from the second annual TumTum Tree Foundation race. It is a fundraiser to help give back to local children’s charities across Alabama for kids who are facing life-altering and life-threatening illnesses.

The race is this Sunday in Crestline Village with the start and finish line in front of Emmet O’Neal Library.

TumTum Tree has donated more than $16.2 million to Alabama children’s charities in the 33 years it has been operational.

Alex Gray is the Executive Director of Fitness for Nichefitness, which owns Orangetheory locations across Birmingham, and it is one of the sponsors for the race. Gray said TumTum Tree helps to provide more than money for families to get children their treatment for illnesses they are fighting by supporting organizations like Magic Moments.

“They go above and beyond providing the medical care that kids need,” Gray said. “They’re providing happiness and joy to these kids that are going through things that most of us can’t even imagine.”

On Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can start the afternoon off with a 10K, 5K or 1 Mile Fun Run to support this local effort.

Immediately following the races there will be an after party for all ages including live music, face painting, food and bartenders. The registration deadline for all races is 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

If you are not able to participate in the race you can donate to the TumTum Tree Foundation here.