(The Hill) — Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson accused CBS host Stephen Colbert’s production crew of committing “insurrection.”

“Last night, producers from Stephen Colbert’s show on CBS committed insurrection at the United States Capitol,” Carlson said, referring to the producers’ unescorted entrance into a House office building authorized by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

The comments were made in the midst of a series of public hearings by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Thus far, the hearings have highlighted the injuries inflicted on police officers by the rioters who broke into the Capitol demanding that Congress stop the certification of President Biden’s win. The roles of those close to former President Trump, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, have also been discussed.

Carlson criticized Schiff for illegally giving CBS producers access to the Capitol complex, implying hypocrisy because Schiff “has spent the last year and a half telling you that unauthorized violations of capitol space are a coup.”

“Adam Schiff illegally gave producers from CBS access to the Capitol and then the crew, which includes the show’s senior producer, director, comedian and writer, remained in the House, Longworth House office building after hours and the point of them being there was for them to harass sitting members of congress,” Carlson said.

The crew approached Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) while in the office building, with Carlson claiming they went there to “harass” the two right-wing congresswomen.

The Capitol Police told Fox News that “responding officers observed seven individuals unescorted and without congressional ID in a six floor hallway.”

The producers were arrested for unlawful entry into the Capitol complex, although Carlson said hey should spend a year and a half in solitary confinement before going to court because of the “precedent” set by the trials of Jan. 6 insurrectionists.