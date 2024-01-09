Content sponsored by Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Get ready to celebrate the city of Trussville’s best and brightest at the upcoming Toast of the Town event, hosted by Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by Prestige Alarm.

The event, which will be held on Jan. 29 at Corbeau Wine Bar in Trussville’s Entertainment District, will serve as a ceremony to announce and honor the winners of the annual Ned & Goldie Paine Memorial Gatekeeper Award, the Veterans Committee annual Veteran of the Year Award, Trussville Tribune’s Person of the Year Award and Prestige Alarm’s Unsung Hero Award.

Toast of the Town will begin at 5:30 p.m., where attendees can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, adult beverages, a celebration gift and live entertainment by Cashmere Williams before a brief award program taking place at 6:15 p.m. Tickets for the event are $30 per person and $50 per couple.

Other supporting sponsors include Bryant Bank, The Trussville Tribune, Birmingham Coca-Cola and the Mortgage Firm.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for Toast of the Town, call the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce office at (205) 655-7535 or visit their website.