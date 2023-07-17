TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A couple from Trussville has embarked on a journey to bring back a town favorite this summer: Velma’s.

Founded in 1938, Velma’s – named after the founder’s wife – ran for nearly 75 years before closing in 2012. Ownership passed through several hands, but the name remained the same, a stipulation the original owner had been sure to write in.

Some of the original Velma’s locations

For a short time, the building was used as a space for a new business. However, last year it went back on the market for lease. That’s when Royce and Tammy Butler drove by.

“We passed by here all the time, obviously, but we noticed that the building was for lease, so we pulled in,” Royce said. “We just kind of looked at each other and said, ‘We need to try to reopen Velma’s.’”

Royce, a native to Trussville, met Tammy at a gym, and the two have been married for 11 years. Royce had served in management positions during his career while Tammy had been in the legal field before going into real estate. Neither of the Butlers had a background in hospitality.

“This venture really kind of was almost spur of the moment,” Royce said. “We have owned our own small business previously, but it wasn’t anything like this … So, this is a new venture.”

When Velma’s first came about, it was known for “the best burger in town” and its laid-back atmosphere.

Velma’s beer glass. Velma’s glasses inscribed with “Best burgers and cold beer in town.”

“It was just your small neighborhood place that people could come,” Royce said. “When (people) walked in … they would know the staff, (and) the staff would know them. So, people just felt at ease and at home.”

Royce said that Velma’s was somewhere you could go in any attire – fresh off work from the steel mill or seeking an encore for a fancy dinner date.

“People have referred to it as like going over to your friend’s house and hanging out in their living room,” Royce said. “It just has that comfort for people … It was just good cold beer and a good hamburger.”

While Royce and Tammy said that they wouldn’t have considered themselves regulars, they did come to Velma’s. One element that they distinctly remembered was the karaoke.

“Back in the day, they had karaoke, and it was the only place really out here on this side of town where you could go and do karaoke,” Tammy said. “Because that was part of what people loved about Velma’s, we definitely wanted to bring that back … It was something that drew people to Velma’s previously, and we feel like we could kind of build on that.”

At the new Velma’s, the Butlers have expanded the karaoke element, previously contained to a corner. They have installed new lighting, a sound system and a “really large” stage.

Barstools on Velma’s new deck. Velma’s new deck. New karaoke stage at Velma’s.

“In the past, I would say it’s a bar and it will be a bar again,” Tammy said. “I think we’re sort of classifying ourselves now as a karaoke bar because we are putting a lot of emphasis on karaoke.”

In addition to bringing back karaoke, the Butlers have added a 12 by 40-foot deck for outdoor mingling. Tammy said they will also be offering a limited menu that will be “very close to what they had in the past.” She said they want to stay close to that feeling of nostalgia.

“I think one of the most important things that we talk about when it comes to Velma’s – and this is something that we have conveyed to the potential staff members that we’ve spoken to already – is this is an iconic place and it’s iconic to Trussville. The name itself is iconic,” Royce said.

“One of the more important things for us in this venture wasn’t just the opportunity to open a business in Trussville. What made it important to us was being able to bring back something that was so iconic to Trussville … We’ve really made it clear to our staff members that, look, everybody that comes here, this business now is about them and for them. So, we want to help them recapture that experience that they used to get when they came here previously.”

Velma’s dons new sign. Velma’s renovations.

Scrolling through Facebook, Royce said he will often see people sharing stories of meeting their significant others at Velma’s – some of whom have since lost their spouses and are looking forward to returning to relive old memories. Royce said those stories are what make this business venture significant to them.

“It really is about building relationships with people,” Tammy said. “I think that has a lot to do with why Velma’s lasted as long as it did … It was all about relationships. I think that’s what contributed to that longevity, and I hope that’s what will contribute to it again.”

Royce and Tammy began leasing the space in late October and started renovations in early April. Tammy said they are “getting close to the finish line” and hope to open Velma’s doors in July at 1911 Gadsden Highway. In the meantime, the couple has been keeping people updated through their Facebook page.

“We just wanted to be your local hangout,” Tammy said. “I think that’s what people really loved about it … And that’s what we’re shooting for again, is just kind of a very laid-back casual vibe. And hopefully everybody will love that.”