Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to serve the Trussville community? If so, there’s still time to nominate them for the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Ned & Goldie Paine Memorial Gatekeeper Awards.

Since 1966, the Gatekeeper Awards have honored those displaying outstanding service to the Trussville community.

Nominations must be received in the chamber office by Jan. 17 at 4 p.m., and nominations for both individuals and groups are accepted. Award winners will be honored during the chamber’s “Toast of the Town: Celebrating Trussville’s Best” event on Jan. 29 at Corbeau Wine Bar located in Trussville’s Entertainment District.

For more information, or to request a nomination form, email melissa.walker@trussvillechamber.com.